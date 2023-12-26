An intelligent Nigerian lady, Tobi George has shared her excitement as she bags her Master’s degree in mathematics from a UK university.

The proud graduate took to her TikTok account to share a video from her graduation ceremony.

In the viral video, Tobi proudly wore her beautiful native Yoruba atire to graduation.

According to the lady, she graduated from Nottingham Trent university with an MSc mathematics degree.

Since the video went viral, Netizens has been praising the lady for making Nigeria proud.

@Adùke olowo dollar wrote: “Yoruba…our women get brains and beauty 😍. com classy join.”

@Ola wrote: “Bsc in mathematics is crazy let alone postgrad, more wins Sis.”

@kate wrote: “Yoruba women and their love for education it’s so admirable”

@Adunni Kaothar Azeez wrote: “story of my life

the way all my coursemates call our wife because I am the only female.”

@Mama💍🦋 wrote: “I did maths this semester I nearly died 😳 congratulations girl”

@N❤️A❤️N❤️N❤️A❤️H_👑 wrote: “You made me to remember those days “di Y/ di X😀. Calculus for life😘. Congratulation”.

Watch the video below;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM6A9DLL7/

