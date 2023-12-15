Grammy nominated Afrobeats superstar, Davido‘s “Unavailable” makes it to The Fader Magazine’s “Top 100 Best Songs of 2023”, ranking number 39.

Months after the untimely death of his son Ifeanyi Adeleke last year, the Grammy nominee returned to the music scene in March 2023 with his third album, Timeless.

No song better sum up Davido’s unwavering search for joy and boundlessness in the face of despair than “Unavailable.”

Davido blurred the lines between Afrobeat and Amapiano in the song, which features South African singer and producer Musa Keys.

See netizens reactions below:

FAVOROFGOD wrote: “This song bad pass fall fr 🔥🔥”

Erick Zuberious said: “To me, the song “over them all” is the best song of that album, I don’t know why the song isn’t trending like this “unavailable”.”

Ur BF penned: “Every day diff rating, UNAVAILABLE is a very big song.”

Maxi Jordan wrote: “Grammy won already”

See below: