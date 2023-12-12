Renowned American rapper, Belcalis Almánzar, popularly known as Cardi B, has officially acknowledged the end of her marriage with her husband, Offset.

Speculations regarding the couple’s divorce had been circulating on the internet after the music duo unfollowed eachother on social media, following a series of cryptic posts that appeared on Cardi’s social media page.

A post from Cardi B had read;

“You know when you just outgrow relationships. I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings… I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

In an Instagram Live session on Monday, Cardi B officially confirmed the separation from her husband Offset.

In her words:

“I don’t know if y’all have been getting clues from me from my Live, I mean… or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music. When it comes to events and stuff, I don’t think it’s true, I don’t care to find out because I have been single for a minute now.

“But I’ve been afraid…not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world. The last time I went on Live, I kinda wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now.”