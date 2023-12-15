Veteran Nigerian singer and songwriter, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has disclosed how he barely managed to survive the deadly disease, prostrate cancer in 2023.

Charly Boy, narrates his near death experience with his followers on his Instagram page.

In the video, he could be seen on the hospital bed in a weak state while many health professionals surrounded him.

In his words:



“Many things bin happen dis year 2023.

The good, the bad and the ugly.

But most importantly, I cheated death for something wey no suppose kill us but has killed many.

Am a Prostate Cancer Survivor Huh?Huh?Huh??

God, am grateful ??

I know say dis year remain small but still by his Grace, me and everybody reading dis, shall see 2024 Huh?Huh?Huh?Huh?Huh??

Iseee!!”