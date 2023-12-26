Tragedy struck on Christmas Day as an auto crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway claimed two lives and left another person injured.

Mrs. Florence Okpe, the spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to reporters in Abeokuta. The collision involved a Toyota bus and a Mazda bus, occurring at 5:20 p.m.

Attributing the cause of the accident to speeding and wrongful overtaking, Okpe stated that a total of 15 individuals, comprising 12 men and three women, were involved. Unfortunately, two individuals lost their lives, while one person sustained injuries.

The injured victim received medical attention at Idera Hospital in Sagamu, while the deceased were taken to the hospital’s morgue.

Quoting the state Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, Okpe reiterated his advice to motorists, urging them to avoid excessive speed and maintain utmost focus while driving.

Expressing sympathy to the families of the victims, the sector commander advised individuals seeking further information about the crash to contact FRSC Sagamu.