An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court handed a two-year prison sentence with hard labor to Tunde Ogunrinde, 29, in absentia for the theft of a Bajaj motorcycle valued at N270,000.

The court, led by Magistrate Olatomiwa Daramola, cited a legal precedent in delivering the judgment without the defendant present.

The magistrate declared Ogunrinde guilty and sentenced him accordingly. He is to serve two years with hard labor or pay a fine of N20,000 in place of imprisonment. Authorities were urged to apprehend the fugitive for serving his term or paying the fine.

The court ordered the sale of the motorcycle, with the proceeds held for six months. If no genuine ownership claim arises, the funds will be forfeited to the government under Section 290 (2) of the Ekiti State Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2014.

The prosecution, led by Elijah Adejare, outlined that the theft took place on August 15, 2021, at 12:30 pm in Ado-Ekiti.

The owner of the motorcycle remains unidentified. The charge of stealing violated Section 383 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.