An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti has sentenced 58-year-old Nurudeen Ibrahim to five years in prison with hard labor for conspiracy, false pretense, and indecent assault.

Ibrahim faced a three-count charge involving conspiracy, false pretense intending to defraud, and indecent assault.

The charges stemmed from an incident in September 2019 in Aramoko Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Elijah Adejare, indicated that the offenses were punishable under sections 516, 419, and 353 of the Criminal Code Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

Adejare presented seven witnesses and exhibits including victim statements, the defendant’s statements, victim’s account records, photos of the victim on a sickbed, fetish materials, and a Toyota Camry car.

In his defense, represented by counsel Busuyi Ayorinde, the defendant admitted to obtaining N8 million from the victim but denied some allegations.

Magistrate Olatomiwa Daramola delivered the judgment, finding the defendant guilty on counts of false pretense and indecent assault while discharging and acquitting him of conspiracy charges.