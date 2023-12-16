The Nigeria Police emphasized that covering vehicle number plates without valid reasons constitutes a criminal offense. Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, reiterated the mandatory requirement for displaying registration numbers visibly at all times.

He condemned the common practice of obscuring number plates without justification, labeling it as both improper and illegal.

Adejobi outlined exceptions for specific officials, like those in the executive, legislative, and judiciary arms, who might use pennants or flags on their official vehicles.

However, he emphasized the need for these identifiers to be removed after 6 pm or when officials are not in the car.

The police have consistently prohibited the unauthorized use of unmarked vehicles and the practice of covering number plates throughout the country to maintain transparency and accountability on the roads.