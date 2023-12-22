The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Calabar apprehended a 5-man gang specialized in hotel and Point of Sale (PoS) robberies, as confirmed by the State Commandant, Charles Brown.

The arrests followed intelligence reports, with the suspects nabbed in various locations, seized with charms, arms, ammunition, and other incriminating items.

The captured individuals, identified as Gospel Otu (25), Mohammed Abdulahi (18), Paul Edem (19), Miracle Augustine (15), and Rex Okokon (22), were reportedly involved in recent hotel robberies. Two suspects have confessed to their crimes.

Brown highlighted the ongoing investigation, noting the gang’s involvement in a recent hotel robbery where CCTV footage captured their faces.

He expressed determination to locate the gang leader, emphasizing the collaborative efforts of the NSCDC and other security agencies in making Cross River State inhospitable for criminals.