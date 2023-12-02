Mercy Eke, a BBNaija star, responds to allegations of repainting her old SUV while explaining the difference between a Range Rover Velar and a Sports.

It should be noted that the actress purchased a Range Rover Sport for herself a few hours ago, after which she was accused of repainting her old car.

Taking to the microblogging platform, X, to address a controversial doctor who wrongly accused her, Mercy Eke noted that her old Range Rover was a Velar, unlike the new one which is a Sports.

She proceeded to emphasize how the social media critic is an educated illiterate for not knowing the difference between the two distinct editions of the SUV.

“IGNORANCE of the highest level..educated illiterate, the audacity to mention my name. How will you know the diff btw RR velar and RR sport ..capping from your nose. Now you will talk about me forever .. ask questions.., obsession 123>>>gooooo🥂,” she wrote.