Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, remains undaunted by the looming threat of dismissal despite the team’s recent struggles.

The Red Devils have encountered defeats in three of their last four matches across various competitions, intensifying the pressure on Ten Hag.

Despite the mounting challenges, the Dutch manager believes in the support of senior officials at Old Trafford.

As they gear up for a pivotal Premier League clash against Liverpool, Ten Hag faces the daunting task of returning to Anfield, where Manchester United suffered a crushing 7-0 defeat last season.

In his words;