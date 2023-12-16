Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, remains undaunted by the looming threat of dismissal despite the team’s recent struggles.
The Red Devils have encountered defeats in three of their last four matches across various competitions, intensifying the pressure on Ten Hag.
Despite the mounting challenges, the Dutch manager believes in the support of senior officials at Old Trafford.
As they gear up for a pivotal Premier League clash against Liverpool, Ten Hag faces the daunting task of returning to Anfield, where Manchester United suffered a crushing 7-0 defeat last season.
In his words;
“I feel that. They tell me. That’s fine and that is OK. I am focusing on the process, I am focusing on making this team play better and making the individuals play better.
“That is my concern and what I am focusing on. No [I can’t get distracted about talk of me losing my job]. That is of no concern
Discussion about this post