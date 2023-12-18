Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana emphasized the importance of resilience and a winning mindset after their 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

Despite securing a clean sheet, Onana stressed the team’s commitment to securing three points in every game.

Expressing a desire for better results, he highlighted the team’s responsibility to strive for victory consistently.For Onana, the clean sheet was secondary to the ultimate goal of winning matches.

While acknowledging the positive aspect of gaining a point, he urged his teammates to focus on upcoming games, emphasizing the need to channel their efforts towards securing victories and climbing higher in the Premier League standings.

In his words;