A fire erupted at the Nkpor Main market in Anambra state, causing damage estimated at over N300 million.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, engulfing nearly 30 shops before traders managed to contain it before the fire service arrived.

Market Chairman Paul Okafor confirmed the fire originated from a cold room shop and quickly spread to neighboring stores.

He called upon state and local governments, as well as individuals and groups, to assist affected traders in recovering from their substantial losses.

The inferno ravaged goods worth over N300 million, leaving traders facing considerable challenges during the festive season and emphasizing the urgency of support to help them rebuild and resume their businesses.