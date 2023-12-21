Popular controversial Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye has advised Nigerians to work hard to gain wealth.

The Kogi state people’s democratic party governorship candidate in the recently concluded gubernatorial election, has taken offense at Nigerians who, upon seeing wealthy individuals, are ready to quote the bible passage “Vanity upon Vanity, all is vanity.”

The 49-year-old former senator uploaded a video of himself cruising in his Bentley and captioned it, telling Nigerians to start working hard and get for themselves wealth and other worldly properties rather than judging.

In his words :

“No go hustle ooo. After you go dey recite vanity upon vanity is vanity. Ti eni to pegi loju…igi asi ruwe…..one life yi noniiiì”

Watch the video he shared below: