Nigerian comedian, Emma OMG is expecting his second child with his wife, Yetunde.

The couple announced the news on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, Emma OMG shared a video of his wife seated on the floor while their young daughter cradle her pregnant belly.

“God literally turned our mourning into dancing,” he captioned the video.

He went on to say that their story is lengthy, but that they will tell it for God’s glory on their YouTube channel soon.

“The story loooooong but we will tell it all to his glory (Make sure you are subscribed to YetundeVlogs and TheOhEmGees on YouTube).” He added.

Emma OhMyGod and Yetunde married in 2016. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2017.

The couple’s friends and fans have been showering them with congratulations on their pregnancy news.

