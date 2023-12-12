Longtime friend of popular musician Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, Tufab has voiced concerns about his recent media appearances.

The well-known Instagram personality and former musician shared his worries for his longtime friend Big Wiz on his account.

He claims that his recent behavior is unusual for him and that he is positive that it is due to lingering grief over his mother’s passing.

He admits that even though Wizkid appears to be having a good time, there is no way to explain what he is going through.

Tufab is attempting to repay his old friend’s generosity because he claims that Wizkid supported him during the 17 years that he lost his own mother.

In his words;

“concerned for the man ❤️ only those that really know can see that this guy isn’t so much of himself this period. Stay strong champ❤️

He’s enjoying life & at the same time what he’s going through can’t be explained. Only if you’ve been there, b4 u can understand. He’s trying hard to distract the pain. But eventually, he’ll be fine. Love you my bro❤️👑”

See his post below: