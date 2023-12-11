Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku has shared her love story as she celebrates her husband, Jason Njoku on his birthday today, December 11.

The thespian took to her Instagram page to share throwback photos of herself and her man.

In her caption, the proud mother of three revealed that she fell in love with someone who was incredibly ambitious and driven, even though they didn’t have much in the way of material possessions.

According to her, they fell in love with each other, started dating and her man proposed to her four days later.

She was initially hesitant about his quick proposal, but she was drawn to his confidence and work ethic.

While their living situation was humble, with a mattress on the floor and shared kitchen, Jason remained positive and focused on his goals.

He had big dreams and worked tirelessly to achieve them, which she found inspiring and attractive.

Despite having different backgrounds (she had two cars, he had none), Mary didn’t judge him for his lack of material wealth.

Instead, she saw his potential and admired his ambition.

Mary Njoku concluded her love story by wishing her husband a happy birthday.

She wrote;

“We fell in love. Started dating. And in 4 days, HE PROPOSED. ‘I am in love with you Mary. And if we cross this month, we will be together forever’

I didn’t know how to respond. 4 days was too early to be thinking of ‘forever’ I guess. But the guy get plans.

‘I was born to make the world’s silkiest moves’ He says. Funny, but believed him. He worked tirelessly and I never saw him fall asleep.

Though those days were humbling sha. Mattress on the floor. Mosquito net on the wall, No clean running water, shared kitchen with 5 staff, na so person go tie towel go fetch water, staff go dey drag space with am. He had no car yet ( I had 2. So we used mine) But he talked big and worked ‘bigger’. I love AMBITIOUS.

#birthdayboynjoku”

See below;

