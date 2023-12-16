Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has cautioned Arsenal, indicating that they would likely need to surpass a £100 million mark in their bid to acquire Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

Cole emphasized Luiz’s current superiority over Chelsea’s high-priced signing, Moises Caicedo. Luiz stands among Arsenal’s top targets for the upcoming January transfer window.

To secure Luiz, it’s speculated that Mikel Arteta’s team might have to offload players to finance the move, considering Luiz’s contract with Aston Villa extends until 2026.

According to Cole, Arsenal would likely have to make a significant financial offer to sway Aston Villa into selling one of their key players next year.

He pointed out Luiz’s comparable performance to other high-value midfielders like Declan Rice and Enzo Fernandes, asserting Luiz’s significance as a valuable asset for the club.