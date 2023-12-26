The Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Nworie, strongly denounced the tragic killing of three worshippers by suspected hoodlums during a Christmas Eve vigil mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Nkweagu, in Ebonyi State’s Abakaliki Local Government Area.

Addressing congregants during Monday’s Christmas service at Saint Theresa Cathedral Church, Bishop Nworie expressed profound sadness and dismay over the unfortunate incident, offering prayers for the souls of the deceased.

Detailing the appalling event, Nworie explained that the attackers stormed the church during a vigil mass service, resulting in the deaths of worshippers and injuries to several others. He emphasized the unprecedented nature of such a distressing act within the church and in Ebonyi State.

In his sermon earlier during the service, the bishop encouraged adherence to the true essence of Christmas and urged the faithful to pray fervently for the unity and progress of both the state and the nation.

Efforts to obtain a response from the Ebonyi State Police Command remained unsuccessful, with the command yet to appoint a new spokesperson.