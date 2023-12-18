Patience Ozokwo a.k.a Mama G celebrates the birthday of her first daughter while recounting how she nearly lost her to the cold arms of death.

Patience Ozokwo reflected on a difficult time when her daughter, at the age of 9, faced a life-threatening situation by sharing a video on her Instagram page that captured cherished moments with her daughter.

She recounted the miraculous revival that occurred through God’s mercy, sharing the story of spending three months in the hospital, fervently praying for a miracle.

In marking her daughter’s birthday, Patience extended prayers and sincere blessings, expressing gratitude for the precious gift of her daughter’s life.

In her words;

“Happy birthday to you, my precious daughter. This day always comes with beautiful memories of God’s blessings to us as a family. We almost lost you when you were 9, but mercy said no.

“I remember spending 3 months with you in the hospital and praying hard for a miracle that God graciously granted. I celebrate the greatness you are. Of course, a Lioness has to birth a Lioness.

You bring me so much joy, my darling daughter, and I can confidently say that I have a best friend in YOU. You will always have my blessings, my girl. The womb that birthed you rejoices at your greatestness. We celebrate you today and always”