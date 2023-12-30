Shallipopi, a rising Afrobeat singer, talks about how shocking it sounds when his fans thank him for saving their lives through his music.

The singer, who recently shed tears while reuniting with his mother, emphasized the impact of his music on his fans during a recent discussion on Afro Melodies Talk.

According to Shallipopi, it’s mindblowing to him when he gets positive feedback from his fans particularly those who claimed it saved their lives.

The singer asserted that the statement comes as a shock to him often but sometimes, he’s able to agree with them because of music in general impacts people differently.

“People go dey message me say ‘your music saved my life.’ Which music? Shey na ‘BTC dey body’ save your life or which one? But the thing is music can affect anybody anyhow,” he stated.

Watch the video below …