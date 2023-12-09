During the ongoing Shiloh program at the Living Faith Church, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, shared an enlightening testimony.
Edu revealed that her journey to becoming a minister began after seeking prayers from the founder of the church, David Oyedepo.
She recounted approaching Oyedepo at the Canaan Land, Ota, Ogun State international headquarters in 2022 with a heartfelt desire to serve as a minister.
Edu attributed her ministerial role to the impactful prayers and guidance received from Oyedepo, marking this event as a pivotal moment in her journey toward public service.
In her words;
“My name is Betta Edu, I came to thank God last year at Shiloh 2022. I prayed and told God that by the next time I come to next year Shiloh, I want to be a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
“On the last day of Shiloh, just as I was walking out I saw Papa, Bishop David Oyedepo, and I went to greet him as usual, and I whispered to him, Papa I need you to pray for me.”
“I just have one prayer request. And he said what is it? I said I want to come back to Shiloh in 2023 as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he put his hands on my head and said it is done.”
“I stood up and I left, I came in today to return all glory to God that despite all odds, today I’m a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, one of the youngest in the Fourth Republic.”
