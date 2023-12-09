During the ongoing Shiloh program at the Living Faith Church, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, shared an enlightening testimony.

Edu revealed that her journey to becoming a minister began after seeking prayers from the founder of the church, David Oyedepo.

She recounted approaching Oyedepo at the Canaan Land, Ota, Ogun State international headquarters in 2022 with a heartfelt desire to serve as a minister.

Edu attributed her ministerial role to the impactful prayers and guidance received from Oyedepo, marking this event as a pivotal moment in her journey toward public service.

In her words;