Famous Nollywood actress and filmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku wants to be identified as a Gen Z baby girl this festive season.

The IrokoTV boss expressed how exhausted she is of being a strong woman and needs a break. For now, she is joining the Gen Z gang as she is only open to a soft life, and less work.

According to the movie star, she is ignorant, entitled and can’t be held accountable for anything.

She added that she left her strong woman cape at the airport as life is too short.

She wrote;

“I am tired of being a STRONG WOMAN and I need a break.

This festive season, I identify as GEN Z baby girl.

Soft life, less work, ignorant, entitled and I can’t be held accountable for anything.

Left my strong woman ‘cape’ at the airport.

babygeh4life

Life is too short Abeg”.

