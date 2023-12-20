Celebrity Big Brother Naija participant Vee Iye celebrated her mother’s 50th birthday today by sharing some old pictures.

In honor of her mother’s birthday, Vee posted sentimental old pictures of the two of them on Instagram.

When Vee shared the pictures, she showered her mother with love and referred to her as the most giving and angelic person she had ever met.

She went on to say that she would always and forever love her mother and that she could never imagine living without her.

Captioning her photos, she wrote: “Happy 50th Birthday to the Angel of my life.The most generous, real woman I know. I can’t imagine a world without my queen. I love you forever and a day mummy.”

Vee’s mother, Omolola Deborah appreciated her daughter in the comment section for the birthday wishes.

She wrote: “Thank you sweetheart mi❤️”

Her fans and colleagues also took to her comment section to celebrate with her.

