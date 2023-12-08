Famous actress, Mercy Aigbe recently shared in a statement how much she loves her husband, a sentiment that inspired her to convert from Christianity to Islam.

During a private conversation with TVC news reporters, the well-known actress was questioned regarding her romantic history. She blurted out, “I love my husband,” without thinking twice.

Speaking on her feelings, she said:

“I love my husband so much. I don’t think any woman would have gone through what I went through if it was not for love because I really didn’t have to. I mean, I’m comfortable, I have glory, I have kids, so it’s love that did that for me.”

She gave an explanation of her conversion from Christianity to Islam, saying, It’s because of love that I did what I did, I remarried. I’m a lover girl, very emotional. I love love.”

When asked particularly why she chose to change religion, she responded, “I just decided on my own. I’m a 45-year-old woman, responsible for my actions and decisions.”

Explaining further, she said, “When it comes to religion, I’m very liberal. I love my husband very much; he’s very religious. He prays, and he’s someone I admire greatly, so I just felt that.”

“After COVID, I was struggling with church, so I decided to follow my husband, which strengthened our bond. I am excited to learn his religion, how to pray, and everything.”

Meercy Aigbe’s statement attracted attention from many folks, who flooded the comment section to share their views on her choice.

See some reactions below:

@UltraTV90: “My mama self love my Papa , she still no change religion. na you know wetin u dey find dey cross border.”

@Dontgetsmokedd: “Ment. You love your husband you wey go soon leave you but you no love GOD wey create you?”

@sdhminister: “Well, she first had to be a friend, then lover and wife for this choice to be made.”

@IroegbuteVC: “But most times I don’t think people can coexist with different religions.”

@OLUWASHaRP001: “You loved the money not the man (husband).”

