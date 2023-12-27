Famous BBNaija star, Phyna, in a recent exclusive interview, talked about her relationships and social media presence.

She drew attention to a discrepancy between her online persona and her offline relationships, exposing that although she maintains a vibrant online presence, she doesn’t actually have many friends in real life.

The hype priestess said: “I’m always lively on social media, but off-camera, I spend most of my time alone. I don’t have friends.”

She acknowledged that although she had friends in the past, some of them had moved on from her after the show, and others had high expectations of her that she was unable to meet.

“Before entering the show, I didn’t have many friends either. Now, I find myself mostly alone,” she added.

Phyna goes into more detail about her family and personal life in the video that is attached below. Fans and supporters have also shared similar stories about friendships and privacy in the comments section.

See some reactions below:

@afia__agyeiwaa: “Having too many friends is wahala on Its own.”

@Karoluchi1: “Awww Phyna is so many of us oo.. Even those that think they’ve many friends are mostly alone innit.”

@JiEun_omma: “Having too much friends isn’t good either. Speaking on personal experience, I’d advise she gets on some of these chat sites and make pen friends from all walks of life, not just Nigerians, sometimes they actually make the best and most attentive friends.”

@LoriderJones: “I have no friends no boyfriends, my life is so weird and no one even calls me except my family, but am so happy that way.”

@cynthiajosh701: “I don’t have friends either. More friends more problems.”

WATCH VIDEO:

🤍❤️🥺#BBNaija #Phyna𓃰 pic.twitter.com/v8qeEqlM8l — Erica Kachi (@Erica_Primkay) December 27, 2023