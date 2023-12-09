Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has finally shown off her grill to her millions of fans.

The award-winning songstress, delighted her fans with the photo, as she stated that she never wanted to show it off because the majority of people close to her told her it didn’t look good on her. But, she doesn’t want her husband’s money to be wasted, hence why she is showing it off.

Simi further revealed her New Year resolution which is to change her friends, as she gushed over her new look, which she said makes her look playful.

She said:

“I never posted this because 80% of those in my circle said that grill does not fit me (my new year resolution is to change my friends), but I love how goofy I look 😅 and I don’t want my husband’s money to waste.

I advise you to comment carefully. Actions have consequences”.

See photo below: