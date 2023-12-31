AY Makun, a Nigerian actor and comedian, has issued a heartfelt public apology to anyone he has offended throughout the year ahead of 2024.

In an Instagram statement, AY detailed the types of people he is apologizing to.

He apologized to everyone who thought he was arrogant, disregarded them, felt insulted by his demeanor or actions, didn’t visit or phone them throughout the year, wounded them with his words or deeds, broke promises to them, and gave the impression that he was too serious.

He said he doesn’t want to go into 2024 carrying a grudge or hurt feelings. In 2024, he wants to be better than he was yesterday, he revealed, stating that this is his New Year’s resolution.

AY wrote: “END OF YEAR APOLOGY Those who think I am proud… I apologize. Pls forgive me… Those who think I’ve ignored them… I apologize. Pls forgive me… Those who felt offended by my attitude or character… I apologize. Pls forgive me… Those who I didn’t visit or call during this year… I apologize. Pls forgive me… Those who I hurt by words or action… I apologize. Pls forgive me… Those whose promises I didn’t fulfill… I apologize. Pls forgive me…Those who felt I am too serious or not serious at all and not friendly… I apologize. Pls forgive me….

“I don’t want to enter 2024 with baggage of hurts and bitterness. I want to be better than I was yesterday; I want to be better in 2024 than I ever was…

“Note: Unforgivingness can block you from receiving God’s blessings… Be blessed in 2024. I love you all…🌹❤❤❤.”

See the post: