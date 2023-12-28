AY Makun, a Nigerian actor and comedian, has recommended his followers take a lot of pictures before January during the Christmas season.

This message was made by AY on his Instagram story, emphasising the importance of pictures during this time period.

The comedian noted that as the enjoyment season is ongoing, taking a lot of pictures will remind everyone by January that their money wasn’t stolen.

In his words: “As you’re enjoying yourself, please take lots of pictures because you’ll need them in January to remind yourself that nobody stole your money.”

Fans agreed with AY Makun‘s statement, which sparked a range of amusing responses from them.

See reactions below:

poshest_hope wrote: “Honestly!! You’ll need them to reassure yourself that nobody stole your money on January 46th, 2024😂”

wallpaperplace reacted: “Even if you stay indoors, expenses will come and meet you in your house!!! 😀😀”

callmedamy penned: “Before you go turn portable say person rip you 😂”

therealtej___ said: “Hmm , but we all deserve a getaway 😁 just don’t be too obsessed about over spending”

SEE POST: