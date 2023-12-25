Famous Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck has told a story about getting paid for a performance with a bottle of beer.

He stated that the incident happened a few years back, when he was just starting to make a name for himself.

In a recent episode of the Zero Conditions podcast, which Motolani and Melody co-host, the musician discussed this.

He claimed that in exchange for his appearance on the 2017 show, the organizers offered him a bottle of Hero.

The ‘Declan Rice’ crooner said:

“I once was performed for a bottle of Hero beer. Me and Reeplay went to the show. We went in his black Amera car. He sold the car for N120,000. The car knocked on the road. When he came back, the car was bashed so we sold it for scrap.

“The bottles of beer that were given to us weren’t even the planned payment. The owner gave it to us out of his generosity and also because he said our performance was great. This happened in 2017.”