Buzzing Nigerian hip-hop artist, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu popularly known as Odumodublvck has revealed why he doesn’t consider himself fit to be a role model to his fans or anyone looking up to him.

Odumodublvck, in a recent podcast interview said that he doesn’t subscribe to the idea of returning an insult with being silent all in the name of protecting his brand.

He said he would always replied an insulating comment with an equally better insult in return.

According to him, people shouldn’t look at him as a role model because he engages in a lot of vices such as drinking, smoking and fornicating and the best they can do for themselves is for follow Jesus and not him.

Watch him speak below;