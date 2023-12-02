British-Nigerian singer, Moelogo shares how a false accusation planned by his friends in the UK led him to contemplate suicide.

Before this experience, he admitted to always considering those who took their own lives as weak.

Moelogo, in a recent interview with Cool FM, Lagos revealed how some friend planned to ruin his life by trying to blackmail him with his lewd photo.

In his words:

“I used to think people who commit suicide were weak until it happened to me. Then I realized that it’s not about you being strong, it can happen to anybody. That was the first time I ever felt like, ‘What’s the point? Let me just go.’

“I’m just grateful that I had at least two people around me that time that actually showed me that ‘Guy, you’re here for a reason. Don’t worry, this will pass.’ And I thank God that I had evidence of what they were trying to accuse me of.

The evidence was audio evidence from one of their family members. I heard my friends planning what they were about to do and I just cried. It was crazy. The audio evidence was what saved me from the law.”