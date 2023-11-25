Nollywood actor and producer, Yomi Fabiyi‘s baby mama, Grace Oreofe, has issued a strong warning online as she implicates him with a supposed suicide note.

The mother of one explained why she’s considering committing suicide, claiming that she’s done trying.

She lamented bitterly how a deal went wrong between herself and Yomi Fabiyi, with the actor refusing to hold up his end of the deal. Leading to beg for food, which has completely drained her.

She said:

“I have tried to keep calm for almost 1year we produced the movie holy killer…..

I don’t think I ever deserve this from yomi, I have always had a clean and plain mind with you, this is why I choose to give you my work. I paid your script money in full even before sending money for the project,i don’t have money, i am just a small girl trying different things to get there,This has always been my fear, I am tired of sending peoples messages begging for 2k, 3k,…..when I have projects worth million+ outside, I don’t know why you derive pleasure when you see I’m not growing, I am tired of keeping silence, I have called people close to you to at least help me beg you, you have your own marketer you use,most of them wouldn’t want to associate with me cos of your they are trying to avoid you in the industry.

you keep saying you don’t want to get involved, had it been you told me you don’t want to get involved from start, I wouldn’t have sent you money for production at all, I would have rather look for someone else, but you gave me hope, you assured me that everything was going to be okay, yomi since after the production, if talk about my movie, you either block me or try to say something else, I am just tired of all this, I am loosing my mind, the money is much enough to start up something for my self, I am tired, I have tried as much as possible to keep everything away from social media, I can’t do this any longer, I am so tired, people that doesn’t know about my project are now the ones helping me to contact markers, you feel so unconcerned, it’s well.”