A businessman named Nasiru Yunusa has informed the Upper Area Court in Kubwa, FCT, that he will only agree to divorce his wife, Aisha Hamisu, if she pays him N1 million.

Yunusa and Hamisu married under Islamic laws in 2021 and have a 13-month-old daughter together. Hamisu approached the court seeking a divorce, citing lack of care and respect in the marriage.

She mentioned that Yunusa moved her belongings from their house to her father’s place on April 19, 2022.

In response, Yunusa expressed his willingness to have Hamisu return but insisted on a divorce if she compensated him.

Yunusa claimed to have spent N1 million on legal fees and expenses for her, which he was prepared to prove.

However, Hamisu countered, stating she hasn’t been with Yunusa for over two years after he left her belongings at her parents’ doorstep.

She also mentioned delivering their daughter via cesarean section at Kubwa General Hospital, for which Yunusa allegedly did not contribute financially, offering only to repay the dowry of N50,000.

The Judge, Mohammed Wakili, adjourned the case for further hearing on January 8.