Popular Nigerian rapper and singer, Emeka Akumefule, better known as Blaqbonez, has revealed how he realised his lyrics were vulgar.

Blaqbonez, in a post via his X handle on Wednesday, narrated his experience during a performance at a company’s end-of-the-year party on Tuesday.

The ‘Back in Uni’ crooner stated that performing to a ‘very mature audience’ and using the ‘F’ word while looking at them in the eye was something he would never forget.

In his words:



“Yesterday, I performed at a company’s end of the year party, very mature audience, that was when I realised how vulgar my lyrics actually were. Looking mummy & daddy in the eye while saying ‘can’t let these f**king b*tches see no emotion’ is something I’d never forget.”