A Facebook content creator has alerted other women to the possibility that a boyfriend is having sxx with a girl if he is talking negatively about her on a regular basis.

She expressed her views to her fans on Facebook under the name Aniebiet Francis.

According to the content creator, there’s a very good chance that a man who consistently speaks poorly of a certain woman is already having an affair.

She said;

“If your boyfriend speaks ill of a particular girl to you, the chances that he is sleeping with her is 90%.

Is it too early to say good night?”

Some reactions to the post

Queen Edidiong Udofiah agreed: “True or they had something or he wants something from her.. etc etc…”

Imaobong Abraham added: “Or maybe she has refuse to sleep with him”

Rita Oku reacted: “I bin learn this time since 2 years ago 😂😂🤣🤣”

Augustine Dominic asked: “How did u arrive to this stats”

Idara Etim wrote: “Funny, but the truth. The same goes for ladies”

