Falegan Opeyemi, the ex-boyfriend of Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has gushed over Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji.

He did this via his Instagram page.

Falegan Opeyemi shared a picture of Linda Ikeji and wrote a captivating message to her.

In his caption, the politician publicly expressed his admiration for the blogger.

The philanthropist find her to be both sophisticated and authentic, and also consider her to be very beautiful.

In his words;

“@officiallindaikeji , Linda babe When I see you , I see sophistication and authenticity .

Linda is so fine .”

See his post below;

