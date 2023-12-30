Renowned Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has said she is not a fan of Nigerian superstar singer Davido because he did not greet her when they met.

Kate Henshaw made the disclosure during a recent interview with media personality Chude Jidenowo, where she also acknowledged and commended Davido’s philanthropic works.

She said:

“Davido, well…I am not a fan. I like his music but personally, I don’t know him, I’ve met him, he didn’t greet me. I am sorry oo! No, I am not sorry I am old enough. He didn’t greet and for me, I believe he should be respectful. What you have you don’t have, its okay. I love his music, but for me, personality matters and it draws people closer to you.”

