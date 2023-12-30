Five Nigerian music superstars earned each spot on the former United States of America President Barack Obama’s 2023 favourite music playlist.

Theinfong reports that Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, and Olamide made their way into the music playlist of the former American president.

President Obama, in his annual tradition, took to his verified Facebook account on Friday to release the 28-track list, featuring songs from various genres and artists worldwide.

Davido earned a place on the list with his Grammy Award-nominated track ‘Unavailable’, featuring Musa Keys, while Burna Boy’s ‘Sittin’ on Top of the World’, featuring British rapper, 21 Savage, also made the cut.

Afrobeats sensation, Asake appeared on the list for the first time with his hit song, ‘Amapiano’, while Grammy Award winner Tems’ latest single, ‘Me & U,’ also made the cut.

Obama wrote:

“Here are some of my favourite songs from this year. Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out.”