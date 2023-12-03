The estranged ex-wife of Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW, Sheila Courage declares her relationship status as ‘single, not searching but complicated’ days after their public saga.

It would be recalled that some days ago, the celebrity couple took their marital issues to social media, dragging one another back and forth on the little things that drove their marriage to its end in under a year.

In a recent development, Sheila took to her Instagram page to share her newfound favourite song by an up-and-coming singer, Real B, titled ‘Complicated.’

She said:

“I’m single not searching, it’s still complicated.”

See netizens reactions to her statement below:

effedeborah siad: “She looks like Isreal so much.. They both have four corner head.”

king_jozef stated: “We know the truth but we just wanna beat around the bush…. Baby girl married Israel coz he was affiliated to David in some way. It was her get out plan to stardom and being an influencer. She took her time to study Israel, she knew he wasn’t well schooled and despite his few travels with David, he is still not very exposed mentally. She knew Israel will buy the virgin card, boy this girl planned everything! Coz tell me , what exactly would have attracted a 21yr old to a man like Israel ???”

hypeman.morgan noted: “She actually left after taking Israel’s face, see resemblance abeg.”

nnenna_blinks_ penned: “Lol looks like what she wanted all along “ The social media lime light. Well Enjoy the moment Mama and make good use of it. Anything wey go up go come down. All the best.”

