BBTitans housemate, Khosi Twala has penned an emotional note to her colleague, Marvin on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram story, the model described the celebrant as the love of her life, closest friend and business partner.

Professing her love for Marvin, Khosi Twala appreciated him for being there for him and fo changing her life.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday to the love of my life’

my closest friend and business partner you’re such a great friend and a pure soul I love you so much and thank you for being there for me. You’ve changed my life sa much and I appreciate you”

In another post, she wrote; “happy birthday boys 💕 I’m the luckiest girl to have you 🥺”

