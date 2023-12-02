Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubigbo has celebrated her first child and daughter, Tess on her 9th birthday.

The thepsian took to Instagram to express her heartfelt love and adoration for her princess.

Sharing a photo of her daughter, Nuella Njubigbo described her as her “smile police” because Tess has the remarkable ability to bring joy and laughter into her life.

She feels immensely grateful to be Tess’ mother, acknowledging her as the greatest gift she could ever ask for.

In her words;

“Tess is 9!!

Happy Birthday to My beautiful Princess 👑♥️

My adorable Love

My Angel

My Delight

I call you my smile police… cos you want me to smile every second 😁

I’m the luckiest woman on earth cos I’m your mummy.

I’m glad and thankful you got the best Birthday gift you’ve wanted for so long 💃♥️🎉🎁

I love you baby…. I pray for you today, that the goodness, protection, blessings and direction of God will always be with you in Jesus Christ name Amen.

I Love You @tessadachikere”

See below;

