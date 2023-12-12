Bella Okagbue has been transparent about her emotional struggles with the constant attention from the public that comes with being a famous person.

The reality star has revealed a side of herself that deviates from the conventional portrayal of celebrities.

According to Bella Okagbue, she hated having her picture taken, being in front of large groups of people, and having to put on a front.

She confessed that she hates social interaction and finds it difficult to balance the pressures of staying relevant in the public eye.

Even though BBNaija helped her become well-known, Okagbue acknowledged that maintaining a public image conflicts with her personal tastes.

In her words;

I hate crowds, I hate facing cameras and faking a smile, and I dislike socializing. I don’t have social anxiety disorder cause I don’t care about being judged by others but I hate being watched. Everyone around me wants me to keep making appearances and try to stay relevant but I really do not care. I just want my work to speak for me, be happy and rich. What do I do?”