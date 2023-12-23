As the year 2023 comes to a close, BBNaija reality star Josephina “Phyna” Otabor reveals her New Year’s resolution, which is to cut off all her current friends.

The Big Brother Naija 2022 winner stated that she will cut ties with everyone in her current social circle when she moves into 2024.

Phyna declared that she would start over, buy dogs and cats, and love her pets more than she loves people. She lamented over the fact that her lips could not express what she had seen and felt up to this point.

The hype priestess wrote:

“2024: A fresh start, I’m dropping everyone and everything in my current cycle.

“No big deal. I’m just done. My mouth cannot say what my eyes has seen. 2024, I will love and own more dogs and cats than humans! Have a great new year.”

See the post below: