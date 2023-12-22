Sophia Momodu, the first babymama of Nigerian singer, Davido has shared the message her daughter, Imade sent to her grandmother.

She shared this via her Snapchat story.

In the chat, the young girl lamented about being neglected by her grandmother and father.

Imade revealed that she has been really disappointed since her brother died and that her dad, Davido wasn’t there when she needed him.

She wrote in parts: “Grandma look I love you but and I know that I to post to support you but since you didn’t come on Monday and you said you would you promised me and did not even get me my sweet grandma I love you but but it’s not making a difference Come back an….. I love you so much grandma but you know I’ve beenreally disappointed since my brother died and I need somebody…..My dad wasn’t there when i needed him…. d the only friend I have is Jamil Enzo Levi Rena that’s the only friends I have and you my grandmother and I know it has been so hard for you since my grandpa died but but that doesn’t mean that I don’t love ar..”

Sharing the chat, Sophia wrote:

“I jst wanna know who is teaching my child to send long messages like this also I’m so vexed that she Cu didn’t add me in her list of friends but I always say “I’m not one of her lil friends” so she can wind my mother ehen

A big hug!”

