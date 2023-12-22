The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kogi State arrested 273 suspects and confiscated 6,911.2kg of illicit substances between January and December 2023.

Commanding Officer Mr. Adeyeye Olusegun lauded the progress, attributing it to the efforts of his team in curbing drug abuse and trafficking.

The seized substances included Cannabis Sativa, Tramadol, Diazepam, Meth, Rohypnol, Pentazocine Injection, Exol-5, Cocaine, Codeine, Pethidine Injection, Ergometrine Injection, Nitrous Oxide, and Heroin.

Out of the arrested suspects, 229 were male and 44 female, with 17 convicted.

The agency filed 86 cases and secured 17 convictions during this period. Additionally, exhibits like military vests, explosives, firearms, and cartridges were seized and transferred to relevant authorities for further investigation.

The agency engaged in various outreach activities, counseling 147 males, 30 females, and conducted sensitization programs in schools, religious centers, motor parks, and marketplaces.

Collaboration efforts with royal figures like Attah Igala and Obaro of Kabba have been initiated to combat drug abuse in the state.