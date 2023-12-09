Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, took swift action by suspending Lawal Ibrahim, the Principal of Government Day School in Dantankari, Dandume LGA, following allegations of sexual assault involving a female student.

The suspension came after a detailed report surfaced, prompting the Governor to direct the Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education to conduct a thorough investigation.

As per the press statement from the Director of Press, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Aliyu Yar’adua, Governor Radda has prioritized a prompt inquiry into the matter.

Additionally, an investigation has commenced into allegations of the Dandume Divisional Police Officer (DPO) accepting gratification connected to the case.

The state’s police command confirmed their awareness of the DPO allegations and assured ongoing investigations into the matter.