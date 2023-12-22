Businesswoman Sophia Momodu responded to those who had criticized her for her daughter Imade’s leaked conversation about her father, Davido.

Sophia Momodu shared a conversation earlier today in which Imade angrily bemoaned her father’s lack of attention to her since her brother’s death.

Imade Adeleke said that she was disappointed in her father for abandoning her at the most critical time.

Online users have responded to the chat with a variety of criticisms. Sophia Momodu responded angrily to the criticism, asserting that kids aren’t dishonest.