Barcelona’s manager, Xavi Hernandez, clarified that he has no intentions of stepping down from his role.

Despite recent struggles, Xavi remains committed to building a strong team, believing they are midway toward creating a formidable squad.

Since his appointment in November 2021, Xavi guided his former club to LaLiga title success last season and secured the Supercopa de Espana.

Although Barcelona faces challenges and sits seven points behind the league’s top spot, Xavi remains optimistic about their potential success this season.

He emphasized the importance of unity, expressing confidence in the project, the players, and the collaboration with sporting director Deco, president Joan Laporta, and vice president Rafa Yuste. Xavi maintains a positive outlook, focusing on the possibilities for a successful season.