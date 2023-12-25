Siddiqa, a Nigerian lady, returns 6 months later to mock a man who predicted her relationship would end in tears, as she shares beautiful pre-wedding photos with her fiancé.

In June, the lady revealed on social media that her husband didn’t want her to post any of her Eid photos because he would be jealous of the comments she would receive.

“My fiancé said I shouldn’t share any of my Eid pictures here because he’s jealous and he wouldn’t like all the comments and retweets 😂🫶🏻

And so as a good future wife I’ve decided to make him happy and not to post🥺

Mudai akan soyayya saidai a kashemu aradu🫣🤣💔,” she had written.

However, one man had concluded that the whole affair would end in tear, and Siddiqa immediately rejected that for herself.

@Sadiq_Bashir_ wrote..

“Lalas it will end in tears 😭 😀”

@prettyanas_ replied: “Back to sender”

Six months later, the lady returned to grill the man with her stunning pre wedding photos. She quoted the man’s message with the photos.

Check out photos below …